The National Police has revealed details of the case of the kidnapping and murder of two brothers in the Kyiv region, which involves soldiers of the 155th Motorized Rifle Brigade and brigade commander Stanislav Luchanov.

According to the investigation, it all started with a verbal conflict between one of the brothers and a local resident, Luchanovʼs wife. She complained that the young men were listening to loud music and riding motorcycles.

The brothers responded rudely to the remarks, and when Luchanov demanded an apology, they refused. Then Luchanov decided to take revenge on the men and involved other soldiers in this.

Armed men broke into the brothersʼ house, kidnapped them, took them to another region, and later killed them. The Kyiv region police received a report of the brothersʼ disappearance on July 3. Then investigators and operatives began a search.

During an inspection of the missing personsʼ residence, police officers discovered signs of a serious crime — damaged video surveillance systems, gunshot wounds, and other evidence.

On July 9, law enforcement officers found the bodies of the deceased with numerous gunshot wounds in a forest belt in the Poltava region.

Law enforcement officers initially detained nine suspected military men, and later another one — it was he who, during an investigative experiment, indicated the place where the bodies of the dead were hidden.

The latter was charged with the intentional murder of two people, which carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment. Eight other defendants are charged with unlawful imprisonment and kidnapping, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Today, July 13, in the Podilsky district of Kyiv, Kyiv region police officers detained former brigade commander Stanislav Luchanov. He was changed with organizing a kidnapping and the premeditated murder of two people with grave consequences. For this, Luchanov faces up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

It should be noted that Stanislav Luchanov led the 155th separate mechanized brigade in February 2026. Before that, he was the chief of staff of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya", about the torture and murders in which Babel recently conducted a major investigation.