On the night of July 12, Ukraine struck an oil refinery, tankers, Russian ferries, and a train in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the General Staff.

This is the Syzransky Oil Refinery in the Samara Region of Russia. Explosions and a fire were recorded on the territory of the enterprise. The plantʼs design capacity is approximately 8.5 million tons of oil per year.

Ukrainian military also attacked 10 Russian tankers, which are used to transport oil to circumvent sanctions, and 4 ferries in the Sea of Azov.

In addition, the Defense Forces struck a Russian train carrying fuel and lubricants in the Tokmak area of Zaporizhzhia region, hitting a locomotive.

Yesterday, Ukrainian units struck the Russian military training ground "Kalmiuske" in the Donetsk region, drone control points in the Belgorod and Zaporizhzhia regions, and manpower in the Donetsk region and Kursk region.

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