Relatives of Anastasia Berezovska, suspected of attempting to assassinate developer Yermolaev in Monaco, told why the woman came to Ukraine

Anastasia Berezovska, who is suspected of the assassination attempt on businessman Vadim Yermolayev in Monaco, came to Ukraine to see her seven-year-old son. The boy lived with his mother in Germany, but before school he came to his grandmother in the Zhytomyr region.

Anastasiaʼs aunt Kateryna Krasnoperova told Suspilne about this.

According to the woman, when Berezovska came home, she said she missed her son and Ukraine. The aunt also said that she went abroad at the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Her husband remained in Ukraine.

In Germany, Berezovska attended German language courses and received social assistance, but did not have a job. The mother of the murdered woman said that she did not even suspect what her daughter had done — she learned about everything from social networks.

Krasnoperova clarified that Berezovska is from Horodyshche, Novohuivynska community in Zhytomyr region. She says she believes in the version that her niece was framed: because she loved her son very much and could not harm him.

The woman also suggests that someone could have intimidated her, or maybe promised something for the work done. Anastasia Berezovskaʼs body has not yet been returned to the family, it should be done today.

Attempted attack on Vadym Yermolaev in Monaco

On the evening of June 29, an explosion occurred in a house in Monaco, injuring the family of Vadym Yermolayev, one of the largest developers in Dnipro. Initially, it was known that Yermolayev, his wife, and 13-year-old son, who received burns, were injured. Later, the official wife Anna Yermolaeva told Suspilne that she was not the one injured.

Local media outlet Nice-Matin in Monaco reported that Yermolayevʼs partner, Anna Nasobina, was injured and had her leg and foot amputated. She is the daughter of former deputy prosecutor of the Dnipropetrovsk region Oleksandr Nasobin, and Yermolayevʼs common-law wife. Their son, born in 2012, was also injured.

A video posted online shows an unknown person leaving a backpack in the lobby of the house where Yermolaev lives, which then exploded. Le Figaro, citing sources, wrote that local investigators are considering, in particular, the version of the SBUʼs involvement.

On July 2, Interpol put Anastasia Berezovska, a 39-year-old Ukrainian woman suspected of attempting to assassinate Yermolayev, on the wanted list. The Monaco prosecutorʼs office said the suspect planted an explosive device, detonated it remotely, and fled to France, then via Italy to Germany, where she lives.

On July 7, law enforcement officers in Ukraine found Berezovskaʼs body. A GUR employee and a former law enforcement officer were detained on suspicion of her murder. The State Border Service of Ukraine reported that Berezovska had legally entered the territory of Ukraine on July 1. At that time, border guards had no information that she was wanted by Interpol.

Vadym Yermolayev is a Ukrainian businessman, one of the largest developers of the Dnipro. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has not lived in Ukraine. Since 2023, the National Security and Defense Council has imposed sanctions on him due to his alcohol business in occupied Crimea.

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