Losses for Russians from Ukrainian strikes in the first half of 2026 reached at least $6.1 billion.

This was reported by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, summing up the results of the front for the first six months of the year.

According to Syrsky, during this time, Ukrainian artillerymen carried out 456 thousand attacks; missile troops struck more than 1 140 times; aviation — more than 1,100, and support units — approximately 1 400 times.

At the same time, 7 028 Russian targets were attacked within the Middle Strike campaign, and 697 targets on Russian territory within the “Deep Strike” campaign. Previously, the Russian army was actively attacking in 13 directions, but now there are only 6-7 such directions left.

Syrsky also says that the pace of Russian advance has more than halved. The ratio of Ukrainian assault operations to Russian operations is approximately 40% to 60%. The average monthly losses of Russians in killed and wounded are approximately 32 thousand soldiers.

In addition, the number of criminal offenses in the Ukrainian army decreased by 12% in six months.

At the end of June, Syrsky stated that Russia could be preparing an offensive in northern Ukraine — from the territory of the Bryansk region to the Chernihiv region. According to him, the Ukrainian army is preparing for such a scenario.

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