The European Union is considering a narrower version of its proposal to ban visas for Russians who fought against Ukraine. The restrictions would be limited to short-term visas and only to those who directly participated in hostilities in Ukraine.

Euronews writes about this.

Earlier, Bloomberg, citing sources, wrote that Italy and France were not convinced by the EUʼs proposal to ban entry for former Russian military personnel. The countries are concerned that it could pave the way for a complete ban on Russians. They also warned that the decision could create problems for countries that process a large number of Russian visa applications.

The proposal is to be submitted as part of the 21st package of sanctions against Russia. EU ambassadors are to discuss it on July 15 and adopt it around that time to avoid an automatic revision of the cap price for Russian oil.

Ireland, which currently holds the EU Council presidency, has proposed limiting the measure to short-stay visas. The scope of the ban has also been narrowed to include Russians who have been involved in hostilities in Ukraine since the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The EU has expanded the exceptions to the proposal: entry or transit may be allowed for humanitarian reasons, national interests or international obligations. The short-stay visa will also be limited to the EU country that issued it, meaning the holder will not be able to travel to another EU member state without that countryʼs consent.

The 21st package of sanctions against Russia was presented by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on June 9. In particular, the media wrote that the EU is discussing the possibility of including the head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill in the sanctions list — this decision was previously blocked by Hungary.

Now, the new Prime Minister of Bulgaria Rumen Radev has spoken out against sanctions against the patriarch.

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