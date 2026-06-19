Bulgaria wants to veto a new package of sanctions against Russia

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said the country will veto a new package of EU sanctions against Russia. The government believes that the sanctions could hit Bulgariaʼs economy.

Reuters writes about this.

The country also disagrees with sanctions against Russian Patriarch Kirill. Radev believes that the new restrictions could affect the work of Russian oil company Lukoil, which is one of the largest fuel sellers in Bulgaria and operates the only local refinery in Burgas.

The prime ministerʼs condition is that Lukoil be excluded from the sanctions package. In addition, Radev fears that the sanctions could cause disruptions in the supply of fertilizers and spare parts for the Sofia metro.