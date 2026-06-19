Bulgaria wants to veto a new package of sanctions against Russia

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said the country will veto a new package of EU sanctions against Russia. The government believes that the sanctions could hit Bulgariaʼs economy.
Reuters writes about this.
The country also disagrees with sanctions against Russian Patriarch Kirill. Radev believes that the new restrictions could affect the work of Russian oil company Lukoil, which is one of the largest fuel sellers in Bulgaria and operates the only local refinery in Burgas.
The prime ministerʼs condition is that Lukoil be excluded from the sanctions package. In addition, Radev fears that the sanctions could cause disruptions in the supply of fertilizers and spare parts for the Sofia metro.
- Bulgarian Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov stated on June 9 thatThe newly appointed government plans to stop arms supplies to Ukraine. He later commented on his statement and said that the country is stopping the supply of weapons and ammunition from the Bulgarian army warehouses, not the sale of weapons.
- After that, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Heorhii Tykhyi stated that Kyiv does not receive free military assistance from Bulgaria, and the countries cooperate on a commercial basis.
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