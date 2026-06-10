The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported that Kyiv does not receive free military assistance from Bulgaria

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi reported that Kyiv does not receive free military assistance from Bulgaria, and the countries cooperate on a commercial basis.

He said this during a briefing.

According to him, such cooperation is beneficial, as Ukraine receives weapons, and Bulgarian enterprises and the defense industry receive opportunities for development. He hopes that cooperation in the defense sector will continue.

Bulgarian Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov stated on June 9 that the newly appointed government plans to stop arms supplies to Ukraine. He explained that Ukraine needs more people, not more weapons.

He later commented on his statement and said that the country is stopping the supply of weapons and ammunition from the Bulgarian army warehouses, not the sale of weapons.