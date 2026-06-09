Entry ban for war participants and restrictions on banks and trade. What the EU proposes in the 21st package of sanctions against Russia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the 21st package of sanctions against Russia.

Among the proposals is to ban entry into the EU of all Russians who fought against Ukraine.

The EU also proposes to add another 30 vessels of the Russian shadow fleet to the sanctions list. For the first time, the list will include vessels that assist the shadow fleet.

Among other suggestions:

restrictions on the sale of tankers for transporting liquefied natural gas;

a complete ban on transactions for another 31 Russian banks and another 20 banks, crypto firms or platforms, and oil traders in third countries that assist the Russian Federation;

new restrictions on the export of alloys and metals to Russia;

a ban on the import of metals, metal ores or auto parts from the Russian Federation;

restrictions on the import of fish products from the Russian Federation.

As for the price ceiling on Russian oil, due to the war in the Middle East and the energy crisis it has caused, the EU wants to suspend the adjustment of the limit until January next year. According to von der Leyen, this will give oil markets time to stabilize while maintaining pressure on Russian revenues.

The EC President did not name any Russians who could be subject to European sanctions. The media reported that the EU is discussing the possibility of including the head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill on the sanctions list — a decision previously blocked by Hungary.

This package still needs to be approved by EU member states.

The 20th package of sanctions against Russia was approved on April 23. It was the most extensive in the past two years and covered the energy sector, the shadow navy, the military-industrial complex, and the trade and finance sectors. Sanctions were also imposed against 60 companies and 120 people.

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