Russia completely bans diesel fuel exports

Amid the fuel crisis, the Russian authorities have imposed a complete ban on the export of diesel fuel.
This was announced by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak at a meeting with Putin, Russian media reported.
He acknowledged that the situation in the domestic fuel market “remains challenging”. Demand for motor fuel has increased by about a third.
According to Novak, Russia will begin importing fuel in July "to stabilize the situation on the domestic market".
- Russia is facing an ongoing fuel crisis amid Ukraineʼs attacks on the countryʼs oil refineries. Since April 1 of this year, Russia has imposed a ban on gasoline exports, and in early June, the Russian government banned the export of aviation kerosene for the first time.
- In total, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since August 2025, losses to the Russian oil industry due to Ukrainian strikes have reached $13.5 billion. Over the past month, Ukraine has successfully attacked eight Russian refineries, destroying or damaging 60 tanks with petroleum products and crude oil.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.