Russia completely bans diesel fuel exports

Amid the fuel crisis, the Russian authorities have imposed a complete ban on the export of diesel fuel.

This was announced by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak at a meeting with Putin, Russian media reported.

He acknowledged that the situation in the domestic fuel market “remains challenging”. Demand for motor fuel has increased by about a third.

According to Novak, Russia will begin importing fuel in July "to stabilize the situation on the domestic market".

Russia is facing an ongoing fuel crisis amid Ukraineʼs attacks on the countryʼs oil refineries. Since April 1 of this year, Russia has imposed a ban on gasoline exports, and in early June, the Russian government banned the export of aviation kerosene for the first time.

In total, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since August 2025, losses to the Russian oil industry due to Ukrainian strikes have reached $13.5 billion. Over the past month, Ukraine has successfully attacked eight Russian refineries, destroying or damaging 60 tanks with petroleum products and crude oil.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.