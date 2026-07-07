Marine Le Pen confirms she will run for French presidency in 2027

The leader of the French far-right “National Rally” party Marine Le Pen reported that she will run in the 2027 French presidential election. Prior to this, the Paris Court of Appeal shortened her ban on running in the elections.

She stated this on the air of the TF1 television channel.

According to Le Pen, her election campaign began "this evening" — July 7.

"Tonight I am a candidate in the presidential election," Le Pen said.

She added that she will not campaign with the electronic bracelet she is required to wear by the appeals courtʼs decision. To do so, she will file a cassation appeal that will suspend the courtʼs decision.

"I stated that I would not campaign while under house arrest with an electronic bracelet. But since I have the opportunity to appeal to the Court of Cassation, I will campaign without an electronic bracelet," the politician said.

The prosecutor of the Paris Court of Appeal said in an interview with RTL that she will make a decision on a possible appeal to the Court of Cassation against Marine Le Pen next week. The deadline for the parties to file an appeal is July 20.

The Marine Le Pen case

Marine Le Pen is a French MP and one of the leaders of the far-right National Rally party, which advocates for strengthening Franceʼs ties with Russia and against aid to Ukraine. She has run for president several times — in 2012, 2017, and 2022, and was also planning to run in the 2027 campaign.

However, in July 2024, the Paris prosecutorʼs office opened a judicial investigation against Le Pen on suspicion of illegal financing of the presidential campaign during the 2022 elections. The politician and her associates were accused of paying for the work of the National Rally staff from funds intended for the work of the European Parliament. The court estimated the damage from the actions of the defendants in 2024 at €2.9 million.

On March 31, 2025, Le Pen was sentenced to four years in prison for embezzlement of public funds. Of these four years, two were suspended and another two were under house arrest with the wearing of an electronic bracelet. In addition, Le Pen was fined €100 000 and banned from holding public office for five years, effectively depriving her of the opportunity to participate in the 2027 presidential election.

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