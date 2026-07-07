HACC allowed the removal of the bracelet from former Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov, who appears in the “Midas” case

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) has allowed the removal of the electronic bracelet from former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, who is involved in the “Midas case”, because he was given $1.2 million and almost €100 000 in cash.

This was reported by the Anti-Corruption Center.

At the same time, the court extended his personal obligations: he must report any changes in his place of residence and work, appear before a detective, prosecutor, or court, not communicate with Mindich, Zukerman, and a number of other people, and surrender his international passport.

Earlier, on June 27, the court chose a preventive measure for Chernyshov in the form of a bail of UAH 120 million.