HACC allowed the removal of the bracelet from former Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov, who appears in the “Midas” case

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) has allowed the removal of the electronic bracelet from former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, who is involved in the “Midas case”, because he was given $1.2 million and almost €100 000 in cash.
This was reported by the Anti-Corruption Center.
At the same time, the court extended his personal obligations: he must report any changes in his place of residence and work, appear before a detective, prosecutor, or court, not communicate with Mindich, Zukerman, and a number of other people, and surrender his international passport.
Earlier, on June 27, the court chose a preventive measure for Chernyshov in the form of a bail of UAH 120 million.
What is known about the “Midas case”?
According to NABU, the participants in the scheme forced “Energoatom” counterparties to pay kickbacks in order to avoid blocking payments for services provided and products supplied or deprivation of supplier status. In addition to Mindich, Halushchenko, and Zukerman, the following are involved in the case:
- former advisor to the Minister of Energy Ihor Myronyuk (“Rocket”);
- the executive Director for Physical Protection and Security of JSC NNEGC “Energoatom” Dmytro Basov (“Tenor”);
- four “employees” of the back office for money laundering: Ihor Fursenko (“Rioshyk”), Lesya Ustymenko and Lyudmila Zorina.
NABU claims that the participants in the scheme transferred money to former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, who was suspected of illicit enrichment and sent to custody for two months.
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