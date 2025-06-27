The court chose a preventive measure for Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov

On Friday, June 27, the court chose a preventive measure for Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov in the form of a bail of 120 million hryvnias.

This is reported by a correspondent of Suspilne.

For two months, the official is obliged to appear upon request, not to travel outside Ukraine, not to communicate with witnesses and suspects, and to report any change in place of residence or work.

It was previously reported that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) will ask the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court (NAPC) to remove Oleksiy Chernyshov from his positions.

After the courtʼs decision, Chernyshov must post bail within five days. If this does not happen, and facts of violation of the preventive measure are found, the prosecutor will be able to file a motion to change the preventive measure to a more severe one.

The Chernyshov case

On June 23, 2025, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov was suspected of abuse of office and receiving a bribe in an especially large amount. This concerns a corruption case in the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development, which Chernyshov headed in 2020-2022.

According to the investigation, one of the capitalʼs developers developed a scheme to illegally acquire land in Kyiv for a residential complex. To do this, he turned to Chernyshov, who was then the head of the Ministry of Regional Development, and a number of other high-ranking officials of the department, who helped transfer this plot to one of the state-owned enterprises. And this enterprise illegally concluded agreements with the "right" construction company.

Under these contracts, the developer was to transfer a part of the future apartments to the state — depending on the value of the land. In order to give as few apartments as possible, the value of the plot was deliberately lowered by almost five times. The difference between this assessment and the market value exceeded a billion hryvnias. This is the amount by which the state would have received fewer apartments if the contracts had been fulfilled. However, the plot was arrested at the request of NABU and SAP.

As a way of thank for the help, the developer sold apartments to high-ranking officials and people associated with them at significant discounts — 1000-8000 hryvnias per square meter, although the real market price of such housing is almost 30 000 hryvnias per square meter. The total amount of ill-gotten gains from this amounted to 16.8 million hryvnias. Some of these apartments were also seized.

Law enforcement officers do not name the names of those involved in the case, but Babelʼs sources confirmed that they are, in particular, Vasyl Volodin (member of the board of “Naftogaz of Ukraine”) and Maksym Horbatyuk (former adviser to the minister).

The High Anti-Corruption Court was supposed to impose a preventive measure on Chernyshov on June 25. However, before the hearing began, Chernyshov asked to postpone it. He said that Wednesday was the scheduled day of the Cabinet meeting and government meeting, which involves his personal participation.

