NABU and SAP ask the court to remove the Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov from office. He is suspected of corruption

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) will ask the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to remove Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov from his posts. He is suspected of abuse of office and receiving a bribe.

This is stated in the SAP statement.

Today, June 27, the court will choose a preventive measure for Chernyshov. NABU and SAP are requesting that bail of UAH 120 million be applied to him.

SAP also demands that Chernyshov be assigned the following duties:

to appear at every request of the detective, prosecutor, and court;

to report a change in their place of residence and place of work;

not to leave the locality in which he is located without the permission of law enforcement officers or the court;

hand over your passport to state authorities for safekeeping;

refrain from communicating with other suspects in the case and witnesses;

wear an electronic monitoring device.

After the courtʼs decision, Chernyshov must post bail within five days. If this does not happen, and facts of violation of the preventive measure are found, the prosecutor will be able to file a motion to change the preventive measure to a more severe one.

The Chernyshov case

On June 23, 2025, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov was suspected of abuse of office and receiving a bribe in an especially large amount. This concerns a corruption case in the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development, which Chernyshov headed in 2020-2022.

According to the investigation, one of the capitalʼs developers developed a scheme to illegally acquire land in Kyiv for a residential complex. To do this, he turned to Chernyshov, who was then the head of the Ministry of Regional Development, and a number of high-ranking officials of the department, who helped transfer this plot to one of the state-owned enterprises. And this enterprise illegally concluded agreements with the "right" construction company.

Under these contracts, the developer was to transfer a part of the future apartments to the state — depending on the value of the land. In order to give as few apartments as possible, the value of the plot was deliberately lowered by almost five times. The difference between this assessment and the market value exceeded a billion hryvnias. This is the amount by which the state would have received fewer apartments if the contracts had been fulfilled. However, the plot was arrested at the request of NABU and SAP.

By way of a thank for the help, the developer sold apartments to high-ranking officials and people associated with them at significant discounts — 1000-8000 hryvnias per square meter, although the real market price of such housing is almost 30 000 hryvnias per square meter. The total amount of ill-gotten gains from this amounted to 16.8 million hryvnias. Some of these apartments were also seized.

Law enforcement officers do not name the names of those involved in the case, but Babelʼs sources confirmed that they are, in particular, Vasyl Volodin (member of the board of “Naftogaz of Ukraine”) and Maksym Horbatyuk (former adviser to the minister).

The High Anti-Corruption Court was supposed to impose a preventive measure on Chernyshov on June 25. However, before the hearing began, Chernyshov asked to postpone it. He said that Wednesday was the scheduled day of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Government meeting, which involves his personal participation.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.