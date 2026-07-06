Ukraine wants to hold an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council due to the massive Russian attack

Ukraine wants to hold an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council due to Russiaʼs massive attack on the night of July 6.

This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha.

Sybiha called on the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which currently holds the presidency of the UN Security Council, as well as other members of the Security Council to support Ukraineʼs request.

This is the second major Russian attack in the past few days. The attack last night killed 12 people and injured more than 50. The shelling on July 2 killed at least 31 people and injured more than 100.

In addition to Kyiv, Russia also attacked the region last night. Five people died in shelling in the Kyiv region, and in Vyshneve, residents were evacuated due to the threat of a second detonation until the end of emergency work — more than 500 people have already been evacuated, said Interior Ministry Minister Ihor Klymenko.

On the night of July 6, Russia launched 68 missiles and 351 UAVs into Ukraine. The air defense neutralized 37 missiles (31 Kh-101 cruise missiles and six “Kalibr” cruise missiles), as well as 326 UAVs of various types.

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