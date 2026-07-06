Russia fired 68 missiles and 351 UAVs at Ukraine overnight. How many did air defense shoot down

On the night of July 6, Russia launched 68 missiles and 351 UAVs into Ukraine. The main target of the attack was Kyiv.

This was reported by the Air Force.

In total, the Ukrainian military recorded 419 targets. Among them were six 3M22 “Zircon”/“Onyx” anti-ship missiles from the Kursk region of Russia. Also, 23 “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles were fired at Ukraine from the Bryansk, Oryol, and Kursk regions.

Another 33 Kh-101 cruise missiles flew from Vologda region, and six “Kalibr” cruise missiles from Novorossiysk. 351 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” attack UAVs and “Parodia” simulator drones flew from Shatalovo, Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air defense neutralized 37 missiles (31 Kh-101 cruise missiles and six “Kalibr” cruise missiles, as well as 326 UAVs of various types).

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During the attack, 29 ballistic missiles and 18 strike UAVs hit 34 locations, and debris fell in 16 more places.

In addition to Kyiv and the region, the Russians attacked Odesa. A 23-year-old man was injured, and high-rise buildings and a parking lot were damaged.

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In Kherson, Russians struck the Korabelne and Dniprovsky districts. A 56-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were injured. They suffered shrapnel injuries.

In Kyiv, tomorrow, July 7, has been declared a Day of Mourning in memory of the victims of the Russian attack on the capital on the night of July 6. At this time, 12 people are known to have died and over 50 injured.

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