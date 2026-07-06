12 people killed, over 56 injured in overnight Russian attack on Kyiv (UPD)

The Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of July 6 left 12 people dead and over 56 injured. Five children were among the injured.

This was reported by the head of the City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

In the Holosiivsky district, a non-residential building caught fire as a result of the attack. In the Obolonsky district, rescuers continue to extinguish fires in warehouses.

In the Podilsky district, Russians attacked a nine-story building, destroying floors 9 through 5. 17 people were taken to fresh air, 28 were rescued from the upper floors using ladders.

The rescue operation is ongoing.

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At other addresses, the roof cladding of the building and the elevator shaft on the roof caught fire. A 19-story building was damaged, and debris also hit the 16th floor of a 25-story building.

The State Emergency Service is currently searching for victims in a 21-story residential building, where the attack destroyed floors 2 through 5. The attack also damaged three houses in the Darnytsky district.

One person was killed in a Russian attack in the Kyiv region. 15 people were injured, 11 of them are in hospitals. Among the wounded is a 9-month-old girl, said the head of the Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

UPD (12:37): Five people have died in the Russian attack in the Kyiv region. Another 21 injured are currently in hospitals.

Also in the city of Vyshneve there is a risk of repeated detonation of debris after the Russian attack, the city council said. All necessary services have been involved in the elimination of the consequences of the strike. The police and the State Emergency Service are evacuating people from dangerous areas if necessary.

Residents of the city are asked not to enter places where debris has fallen or where rescue operations are underway, and not to touch suspicious objects, but instead to call the police. In case of repeated explosions, it is better to take cover or as far away from windows as possible. In open areas, lie down on the ground in a depression and cover your head with your hands.

On the night of July 2, the Russians also launched a massive attack on Kyiv. Then the Russian army used 496 drones and 74 missiles. 31 people died. Another 102 were injured.

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