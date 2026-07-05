On the night of July 5, Ukrainian troops attacked Russian targets in the occupied territories.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

In Crimea, the Hvardiyske airfield was under attack. This is one of the key Russian military airfields on the occupied peninsula. It is used by operational-tactical and naval aircraft.

In Donetsk region, Ukrainian troops struck two road bridges: over the Gruzsky Yalanchyk River in the Huselnykovo area and over the Kalmius River in the Staromaryvka area. The Russian army uses them to transfer personnel, weapons and ammunition.

In particular, the bridge over Gruzsky Yalanchyk is located near a section of the M-14 highway, which is called “Novorossiya” in the Russian Federation. This is the main land route from the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories to Crimea.

Three ammunition depots in the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions were also under attack.

The Security Service of Ukraine also reported night attacks on the occupied territories. In particular, as part of the 40-day operation to influence the Russian Federation "Alpha", SBU attacked a UAV complex control point in the Mykolaiv region (probably the Kinburn Spit), fuel and lubricants warehouses in Crimea, and an important communications hub in the Hulyaipole area of Zaporizhzhia.