Russians launched 125 drones and three missiles into Ukraine overnight. There are casualties in Zaporizhzhia

On the night of July 5, the Russians launched 125 strike drones and simulator drones, three Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles, and an X-31 anti-radar missile over Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 112 drones and three Kh-59/69 missiles.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Kh-31 missile missed its target. Four drones hit it in three places, and debris fell in eight more.

Zaporizhzhia suffered the most from the night attacks. Due to the strike by guided aerial bombs on the city on July 4 at around 23:00, a wall from the first to the fifth floors of a multi-storey building was destroyed. Three people were injured, including a 14-year-old boy. An industrial facility was also damaged.