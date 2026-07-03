The Defense Forces hit the railway bridge over the Krasnohvardiysky Canal in Crimea

The Defense Forces struck a railway bridge over the Krasnohvardiysky Canal in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The General Staff reported this.

The Russians used the bridge near the village of Krasnohvardiyske for logistics: transporting military personnel, weapons, ammunition, etc.

Ukrainian military also hit an electronic warfare station in the Artemivka area of Crimea and a Russian electronic intelligence unit in Sevastopol. Also, UAV control points in the Donetsk region and a Russian command post in Zaporizhzhia.

In addition, the General Staff reported that on July 1, three spans of a road bridge were destroyed in the Hranitne area of the Donetsk region, as well as two in the Azovsky district of Zaporizhzhia. These bridges were also used by the Russians for military logistics.

The Security Service of Ukraine attacked the Saky and Hvardiyske military airfields in temporarily occupied Crimea on July 3. The strike had previously destroyed or damaged at least seven aircraft. This was the second attack on Saky in a week — the previous one was on July 1.

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