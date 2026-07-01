Ukraine attacked hangars with Russian fighter jets, a “Roscosmos” enterprise, and several bridges

The Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked hangars with Russian fighter jets in Crimea and a “Roscosmos” facility.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

SBU targeted the Saky military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea. The special service confirmed five drone hits on hangars where aviation equipment was stored.

According to preliminary information, Su-30 and Su-30SM fighters were stationed in two hangars at the time of the strike. After the attack, a fire broke out in the hangar where the Su-30SM was located.

The estimated cost of each such aircraft is $30-50 million, depending on the configuration.

Also that night, the military attacked the Research Institute of Physical Measurements in the Penza region of the Russian Federation.

This is a leading Russian enterprise in the field of space, aviation and military instrument-making. It is part of the Russian Space Systems holding (which is part of the “Roscosmos” state corporation). It manufactures, in particular, sensors for cruise and ballistic missiles (“Iskander”, “Kaliber”, Kh-101), components of airborne aviation systems (Su-34, Su-35, Tu-95MS) and equipment for military space (reconnaissance satellites).

Also under attack were the automobile bridge over the Maly Kalchyk River in the Hranitne district of the Donetsk region, the railway bridge over the Tepla River in the Nizhneteple district of the Luhansk region, and the logistics crossing in the Novoocheretuvate district of the Donetsk region.

The Russians use these routes to transfer troops, weapons, and ammunition.

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Among other attacked objects:

a fuel and lubricants warehouse in Melitopol and three Russian warehouses in the Kursk, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions;

five UAV control points in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

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