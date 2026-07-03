German Defense Minister Pistorius admitted that he already has supplies at home “in case of war”

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that he and his wife have supplies at home "in case of war".

He said this in an interview with Der Spiegel.

When asked whether he had personally prepared for possible crisis situations, the minister said: "My wife and I could easily provide ourselves with food for several days. First of all, we took care of a sufficient supply of water."

Pistorius also explained why he had often spoken about being prepared for war in the past. He said he wanted to stir up society and make people aware of the threats.

However, his position has not changed: the Bundeswehr is preparing for a defensive war so that no one dares to attack Germany. To this end, the Germans, in particular, are actively implementing drone technology, adopting the combat experience of Ukraine.

Pistorius stressed that the war "may have entered a decisive phase", which is why Germany is already preparing about €12 billion as part of a new €40 billion NATO aid package.

In 2024, Pistorius stated that Germany should be prepared for a possible Russian aggression by 2029. He explained that Russia was rapidly building up its military capabilities and could pose a threat to NATO countries. The minister also warned that Moscow was monitoring Western satellites.

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