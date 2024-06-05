Germany will strengthen its army to be ready for war by 2029

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius plans to strengthen the operational readiness of the Bundeswehr, the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Germany.

This is reported by Zeit Online

"We must be ready for war by 2029. We must ensure deterrence to prevent the worst," he said, referring to the threat from Russia.

The official believes that the Bundeswehr needs finances, materials and personnel to improve its condition. One of the needs of the army is a new form of military service, which cannot be "completely free of obligations."

The German federal government suspended compulsory military service in 2011. Therefore, it is now expected that Boris Pistorius will soon present proposals for the possible re-introduction of such an obligation.

At the same time, the Minister of Defense of Germany noted that neither he nor his country is considering the possibility of sending German soldiers to Ukraine.

As Politico previously noted, there are currently 181,000 servicemen in the German Armed Forces, and by 2031 it is planned to increase the number to 203,000.