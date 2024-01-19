A senior NATO official calls on the West to prepare for an all-out war with Russia

The Chairman of the Military Committee of the Alliance, the Dutch admiral Rob Bauer, after the meeting of NATO defense chiefs, said in his comments to journalists that the West should prepare for an "all-out war" with Russia.

Bauer said that the armed forces are already preparing for a possible confrontation, but citizens must also be prepared for a conflict that will require significant changes in their lives.

"We have to realize that it is not an unchanging fact that we live in peace. And that is why we (NATO forces) are preparing for a conflict with Russia. However, the discussion is much broader. Itʼs also the industrial base and the people who have to understand that they have a role to play," Bauer said.

The admiral added that not everything can be planned and not everything will be calm in the next 20 years.