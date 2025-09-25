German Defense Minister says Russia is spying on Western satellites

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, at a space conference in Berlin on August 25, spoke about the growing threat posed by Russian space activities.

His words are reported by Reuters.

Pistorius cited concerns about two Russian Promin Olympus satellites that monitor Intelsat communications satellites, which are used by the German and other military forces.

“Russia and China have rapidly expanded their space warfare capabilities in recent years: they can disrupt satellites, blind satellites, manipulate them, or kinetically destroy them,” Pistorius added.

Back in June 2024, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Germany would strengthen its army to be ready for war by 2029.

In March 2025, the Bundestag voted in favour of German Chancellor Friedrich Merzʼs plan for investments in the countryʼs defense and infrastructure. The amount of investment will reach one trillion euros.

The Bundeswehr Inspector General, General Carsten Breuer, ordered in May that the German army be fully equipped with weapons and other materiel by 2029. Among other priorities, the document “Priority Directive for Increasing Readiness”, signed by Breuer, lists the rapid expansion of Germany’s capabilities in the field of electronic warfare, as well as the creation of a sustainable system of “offensive and defensive capabilities” in space.

