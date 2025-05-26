Reuters: Bundeswehr Inspector General orders German army to be rearmed by 2029 due to threat of Russian aggression

The Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, General Carsten Breuer, has ordered that the German army be fully equipped with weapons and other materiel by 2029.

This is stated in a document seen by Reuters.

The document, titled "Priorities of the Directive on Increasing Readiness", signed by Breuer on May 19, states that Germany will achieve this goal with funds that became available after the budget constraint (the so-called debt brake) was eased in March.

In the directive, Breuer prioritizes which weapons to purchase or develop first, drawing in part on priorities previously outlined by NATO. Among them is strengthening Germanyʼs weakened air defense system, with a particular focus on intercepting drones.

Another priority according to the document is the ability to deliver deep, high-precision strikes, that is, to hit targets at a distance of more than 500 kilometers and far behind the front line.

In addition to replenishing ammunition stocks, Breuer is also ordering an increase in stockpiling targets for all types of ammunition.

Among other priorities, the document lists the rapid expansion of Germanyʼs capabilities in the field of electronic warfare, as well as the creation of a sustainable system of "offensive and defensive capabilities" in space.

Breuer is calling for rearmament because of the Russian threat — according to his estimates, by 2029 Russia could rebuild its forces sufficiently to launch an attack on NATO territory.