The head of the civil-military cooperation group of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya" Andriy Suray said in an interview with "Radio Svoboda" that more than 500 military personnel of the unit were identified as drug addicts and sent for treatment.

Earlier, Babel in a major investigation into the situation in "Skelya" wrote in particular about the service and torture of people with drug addiction.

According to Suray, these servicemen have the appropriate documents. They are in various institutions and receive the “necessary drugs” there. The figure of 2 000 people with drug addiction in the regiment, previously reported by the military ombudsman Olha Reshetylova, is based on data that the unit transmitted independently.

This is not the result of MMC (because the MMC decision states that these servicemen are fit), but the result of internal observations and recording of cases of abstinence (“withdrawal”) during service.

Suray also said that 13 servicemen with tuberculosis were recorded in the unit, who were hospitalized and are being treated. Separately, he said, there is a "certain number" of servicemen with hepatitis C, who are required by law to serve.

Suray noted that such cases are under medical supervision, and the condition of the servicemen can vary from remission to exacerbation, which affects their fitness for service.