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A drone crashed near the Black Sea coast in Turkey. Media say it is likely Ukrainian

Author:
Khrystyna Pitsuriak
Date:

A drone carrying a warhead exploded near the Turkish city of Trabzon on the Black Sea coast on July 1.

CNN Turk and Milliyet write about this.

Initial inspection of the drone showed that it could have been carrying about five kilograms of explosives. It exploded after colliding with a tree. Turkey has launched an investigation into the incident, including sending the droneʼs wreckage for examination.

The media reports that specialists who arrived at the scene determined that the drone was Ukrainian.

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