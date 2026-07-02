A drone crashed near the Black Sea coast in Turkey. Media say it is likely Ukrainian

A drone carrying a warhead exploded near the Turkish city of Trabzon on the Black Sea coast on July 1.

CNN Turk and Milliyet write about this.

Initial inspection of the drone showed that it could have been carrying about five kilograms of explosives. It exploded after colliding with a tree. Turkey has launched an investigation into the incident, including sending the droneʼs wreckage for examination.

The media reports that specialists who arrived at the scene determined that the drone was Ukrainian.

At the end of December 2025, Turkey announced the downing of two unidentified drones on its territory. These were an Orlan reconnaissance drone with Russian military markings and a Merlin-VR reconnaissance drone, also belonging to Russia.

On May 16, an unknown drone also crashed in the Turkish village of Samsun, weighing approximately 25 kilograms.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.