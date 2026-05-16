An unidentified drone crashed in Turkey — police have launched an investigation

An unidentified drone crashed in the Turkish city of Samsun on the morning of May 16.

This was reported by the regional publication Samsunhaber.

This caused windows to break in three houses. Local residents initially thought it was a natural gas explosion.

Police, medics, and firefighters arrived at the scene after the explosion. Experts collected the parts of the drone. According to their preliminary data, it weighed approximately 25 kilograms.

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Experts will conduct a technical inspection at the scene, and police have launched an investigation.

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