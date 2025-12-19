Russian drone “Orlan” crashed in Turkey

A Russian “Orlan-10” reconnaissance drone crashed in the countryside of the Kocaeli province in Turkey.

Turkey Today writes about this.

The drone was found by local residents. The gendarmerie was called to the scene.

This is the second drone incident in a week. On December 15, Turkish F-16s shot down an unidentified drone over the Black Sea.

After inspection, it was determined that the drone had gone out of control. It was shot down in a safe area, away from residential areas, to avoid risks to civilians.

The “Orlan-10” is a medium-range multi-purpose unmanned aerial vehicle. The UAV has been in service with the Russian Ministry of Defense since 2010. It performs aerial reconnaissance, surveillance, monitoring, search, combat training, electronic jamming, searches for radio signals, and tracks targets.

