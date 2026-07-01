One of the defendants in the case of the MP Skorokhod about “buying sanctions” made a deal with the investigation

One of the defendants in the case of bribery for the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) in exchange for sanctions has reached an agreement with the investigation. The MP Anna Skorokhod is also involved in the same case.

This is reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO).

He fully admitted his guilt and agreed to testify about the other participants in the case.

He was found guilty of bribery and sentenced to 5 years in prison, but the sentence was commuted to probation. He was also ordered to pay UAH 700 000 to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The case of Anna Skorokhod

On December 5, 2025, law enforcement officers exposed a criminal group led by a Ukrainian MP. The fact that this is Anna Skorokhod from the "For the Future" group was confirmed by Babel sources. She and her assistants are suspected of inciting a businessman to take a bribe of $250 000 for NSDC sanctions against a competitorʼs company.

Later, the MP herself confirmed the searches and called it “direct pressure on the opposition” and an attempt to block its political activities. After that, she accused law enforcement officers of publishing “fake photos” from the searches and called NABU representatives “liars”.

On December 9, the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court set her bail at UAH 3 million. The amount was paid on December 12, after which the court ordered the MP to wear an electronic bracelet.

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