The MP, together with her accomplices, demanded $250 000 from a businessman for “agreement” on NSDC sanctions. They were declared suspects

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion of inciting a sitting MP to bribe her. This is likely Hanna Skorokhod, whose home had previously been searched.

This was reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Security Service (SBU).

According to the investigation, the MP, together with her accomplices, offered $250 000 to the entrepreneur to impose NSDC sanctions on a competitorʼs company.

Law enforcement officers found out that when the "client" handed them part of the amount — $125 000 — he was assured that the money would be handed over to NSDC officials.

The accomplices asked the businessman to write a receipt stating that he had borrowed money from them. However, the money was never transferred to either the NSDC members or other officials, because they could not find anyone who would agree to join the scheme.

Investigators claim that the MP organized the groupʼs activities and became the "guarantor" of the deal.

The MP, her assistant, and her accomplice were informed of the suspicion, which entails liability for incitement to provide an improper benefit to an official.

This morning, the Security Service, NABU, and SAPO announced that they had exposed a criminal group led by an MP of Ukraine. Her name is not disclosed, but according to a source for Babel, it is the MP from the "For the Future" group Hanna Skorokhod.

Later, she herself confirmed the searches of her apartment and stated that there was "direct pressure on the opposition" and an attempt to block its political activities.

Who is Hanna Skorokhod?

Skorokhod entered the Verkhovna Rada in 2019 as a representative of the “Servant of the People” party.

That same year, she accused her faction of detaining her husband Alexei Alyakin, a Russian banker who was previously a business partner of entrepreneur Pavel Fuchs, for refusing to support the land market law.

Due to this conflict, Skorokhod was expelled from the Servant of the People faction in November 2019. In July 2020, she joined the “For the Future” parliamentary group.

