Over UAH 3 million in bail was paid for the MP Skorokhod

Bail of UAH 3.028 million was posted for the MP Hanna Skorokhod. She is suspected of inciting to give a bribe.

This was reported to Suspilne by the MPʼs lawyer Oleh Burhela.

According to him, the bail was paid by "third parties" on December 12. The lawyer did not specify who exactly was involved, but noted that the money paid was "not from the MPs".

Skorokhod herself previously stated in court that she did not have that kind of money.

The MP is currently in Kyiv with an electronic bracelet. Lawyer Burhela said that he has already appealed the restraining order — the defense is asking the court to reduce the bail amount and remove the control measure.

On December 15, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) will hold a hearing to consider the seizure of the deputyʼs property.

The case of Hanna Skorokhod

On December 5, law enforcement officers exposed a criminal group led by a Ukrainian MP. The fact that she is Hanna Skorokhod from the "For the Future" group was confirmed by Babelʼs sources. She and her assistants are suspected of inciting a businessman to take a bribe of $250 000 for the application of the NSDC sanctions to a competitorʼs company.

Later, the MP herself confirmed the searches and called it “direct pressure on the opposition” and an attempt to block its political activities. After that, she accused law enforcement officers of publishing “fake photos” from the searches and called NABU representatives “liars”.

On December 8, Skorokhod came to the NABU for questioning, after which she stated that the video of her conversations, which was published by law enforcement officers, was an "edited cut".

The Supreme Court has already granted bail to one of Skorokhodʼs assistants in the amount of UAH 1.5 million, and sent another into custody with the alternative of bail of over UAH 4.5 million.

On December 9, the High Anti-Corruption Court set bail for the MP herself at UAH 3.028 million.

