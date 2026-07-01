FT: Ukraine calls for recognition of Russiaʼs shadow fleet as legitimate military target

Ukraine claims that Russian shadow fleet vessels can be considered legitimate military targets. On June 26, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba sent a letter to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), writing that “legitimate questions arise as to whether the activities of such vessels can be considered solely as ordinary commercial operations”.

This is reported by the Financial Times, whose journalists have read the letter. On June 29, the shipping and marine insurance media Lloydʼs List was the first to write about this.

In early June, Russia accused Ukraine of “terrorism” in a letter to the IMO over the March attack on the sanctioned Russian gas tanker Arctic Metagaz in the Mediterranean. The fire took the vessel “out of control” and forced the crew to abandon ship. According to the Russians, Ukraine has attacked more than 200 commercial vessels since 2022.

But Kuleba argues in the letter that Russian tankers were crucial to Russia’s budget and continued military efforts. He also noted that Russia had attacked 59 merchant ships, including the Turkish cargo ship MV “Victress” and the German Helga, which was carrying 25 000 tons of corn to Chornomorsk in the Odesa region. The letter says that the “Victress” became unseaworthy after a major fire on the bridge. The Helga was also damaged in the fire.

According to the maritime intelligence company “Windward”, no Russian LNG tanker has passed through the Mediterranean since the attack in March.