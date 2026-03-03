Reuters: Sanctioned Russian LNG tanker catches fire in Mediterranean Sea

A Russian liquefied natural gas tanker — the “Arctic Metagaz” — caught fire in the Mediterranean Sea. The tanker is under US and British sanctions. The fate of the shipʼs crew is unknown.

This is reported by Reuters, citing sources.

According to the ship tracking service “MarineTraffic”, the tanker last transmitted its location on Monday, March 2, off the coast of Malta. After that, a fire broke out on board.

One source suggested that the ship may have been attacked by naval drones, but there is no official information about the cause of the fire yet.

In May 2022, the EU put forward the REPowerEU proposal to eliminate dependence on Russian gas by 2030 in response to Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In December 2025, the EU reported that it had finally agreed on a plan to stop importing Russian gas by 2027. This would apply to both pipeline and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

