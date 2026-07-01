Media: In the case of the assassination attempt on the businessman under sanctions Yermolayev, Monaco is considering the version about SBU

An investigation into the June 30 explosion in Monaco, which injured a developer from Dnipro Vadym Yermolayev, is ongoing. Local investigators are considering the possibility of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) being involved.

This is reported by the French media outlet Le Figaro, citing sources.

According to the publication, this attack was more of a "warning" than an attempted murder.

The search for the suspect in the explosion continues. Le Figaro writes that he first fled to the French city of Beausoleil, neighboring Monaco, and later could have made his way to Italy. Earlier, the media wrote that an unknown man left a backpack with explosives in the lobby of the house where the businessman lives.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

Attempt on Yermolaev

Vadym Yermolayev is a Ukrainian businessman, one of the largest developers of Dnipro. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has not lived in Ukraine. Since 2023, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has imposed sanctions on him due to his alcohol business in occupied Crimea.

On June 29, an explosion occurred in a house in Monaco, injuring three people. Although Yermolayev’s name was not officially confirmed among the victims, several media outlets reported it, and his official wife Anna later confirmed it to Suspilne. The Ukrainian Embassy in France told Suspilne that all three were members of a family of Ukrainian origin.

According to media reports, the other two victims are Yermolayevʼs 13-year-old son, who received burns all over his body, and a woman whose leg and foot were amputated. The media has called her Yermolayevʼs partner. His legal wife told Suspilne that she was not the one injured because she was in a different place.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.