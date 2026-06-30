Media: Wife of Ukrainian sanctioned developer Yermolayev had legs amputated due to explosion in Monaco

An explosion at the home of Ukrainian businessman Vadym Yermolayev in Monaco resulted in the partial amputation of his injured wifeʼs legs. The man himself suffered burns and shrapnel injuries.

This is reported by the local media outlet Nice-Matin.

After paramedics arrived at the scene of the explosion, Yermolaev was photographed on a stretcher, apparently conscious. The coupleʼs 13-year-old son was thrown back by the blast wave, suffered burns and bruises, and was likely struck in the leg by a bolt from an explosive device. He was also rushed to a hospital in Nice.

Vadim Yermolaev.

Two other people, according to media reports, suffered acute stress from witnessing the explosion. One of them was a woman dressed as a domestic worker in the photo. Another witness was a security guard who was assisting Yermolaevʼs injured wife.

An explosion at the house of a sanctioned developer from Dnipro occurred on June 29. Monaco Prime Minister Christophe Mirmand said it was a terrorist attack. The government says a bomb exploded there. The man who planted the explosives has not been found.

Yermolaev has been living in Monaco since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Since 2023, Ukrainian sanctions have been imposed on him — for trading alcohol in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Author: Khrystyna Pitsuriak

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