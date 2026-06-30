Hungary opposes EU idea to limit temporary protection for Ukrainian men of military age

Hungary does not support the European Unionʼs proposal not to grant temporary protection to newly arrived Ukrainian men of military age. The country will continue to accept those fleeing the war.

This is reported by the Hungarian media outlet Magyar Hang.

During a debate in the Hungarian parliament, the leader of the Mi Hazánk party, László Torotskai, asked Prime Minister Péter Magyar about the governmentʼs position on the EU proposal to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 4, 2028, but not to extend it to men of military age who will arrive in the EU.

In response, Magyar said that Hungarian Interior Minister Gabor Pozfai had already expressed Budapestʼs position during the EU Council meeting in Luxembourg. Magyar says the Hungarian government does not support the proposed restrictions.

The Prime Minister added that even if the European Union makes such a decision, it will not prevent Hungary from granting refugee status to ethnic Hungarians arriving from Ukraine to escape war or mobilization.

In early June, it became known that EU countries are discussing the possibility of not extending the future extension of temporary protection to Ukrainian men of military age. However, such restrictions are proposed to be applied only to new applicants who will apply for temporary protection status.

At the end of June, the Danish government introduced a bill that would stop granting refugee status to Ukrainian men aged 23 to 60. If the bill is passed, the changes will apply to all applications submitted starting from June 25, 2026.

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