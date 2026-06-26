Denmark may stop providing temporary protection to Ukrainian men of military age. There is a corresponding bill

The Danish government plans to stop granting refugee status to Ukrainian men aged 23 to 60.

This was reported by the Danish Immigration Service.

On June 25, the Danish Minister of Immigration and Integration presented a draft law amending the Law "On Temporary Residence Permits for Persons Forcibly Displaced from Ukraine".

The changes will only affect applicants who fall under the law on mobilization in Ukraine. That is, men aged 23 to 60. If the bill is passed, such men will not be issued a residence permit under a special law.

However, the following will still be able to obtain refugee status in Denmark:

Ukrainian men of draft age who can confirm that they are exempt from military service;

Ukrainian men under the age of 23 — however, after reaching conscription age, they will not be able to extend the validity of their residence permit (except if they are exempted from military service).

If the bill is passed, the changes will apply to all applications submitted starting from June 25, 2026. The changes will not affect those who have already received a residence permit, as well as those who will have to extend the validity of their residence permit.

However, if an application for a residence permit was submitted after June 25, and a decision on it is made before the draft law may come into force, then such applications will currently be considered in accordance with current regulations.

But after the possible approval of the bill, the Office for Foreigners will assess whether the permits of those men who submitted applications after June 25 and who were issued residence permits before the law came into force should be revoked.

On June 1, it became known that EU countries are discussing the possibility of not extending the future extension of temporary protection to Ukrainian men of military age. Moreover, such restrictions are proposed to be applied only to new applicants who will apply for temporary protection status.

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