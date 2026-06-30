The Defense Forces attacked two bridges in the occupied territories. The General Staff clarified the results of the attack on the Slovyansky refinery

On June 29 and the night of June 30, Ukrainian troops attacked two bridges in the occupied territories — a road bridge in Zaporizhzhia region and a railway bridge in Crimea.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians use these bridges to transfer troops, weapons, ammunition, and supplies. The results of the attack are being clarified.

Also under attack were UAV control points in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, in the occupied Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as the command and observation post of the occupiers near Staromlynivka (Donetsk region).

Separately, the General Staff clarified the results of the strike on the Slovyansky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation on June 28 — four tanks with a capacity of 35 000 m³ were destroyed, nine more tanks with a capacity of 30 000 m³ and an oil processing plant were damaged. The network writes that the oil refinery is still burning.

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