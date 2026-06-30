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Ukraine wants to ban Russian descriptions on goods. Draft law registered in Verkhovna Rada

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

The Verkhovna Rada has registered draft law No. 15356, which proposes to exclude the language of the aggressor state Russia from the labeling of goods and services.

They want to exclude descriptions in Russian from the packaging of all goods, including food and feed. However, permission for translations into any other languages remains.

In the explanatory note to the document, the authors emphasize: current laws do not contain exceptions regarding the languages in which information can be duplicated. However, in conditions of full-scale war, language policy has become part of national security.

The authors believe that the use of the language of an aggressor state in the commercial sphere creates its symbolic presence in Ukraine. The proposed change should reduce this influence in the economic and information spaces.

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