Russians launched over 150 drones over Ukraine overnight. How many were shot down by air defenses

On the night of June 30, the Russians launched 154 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and “Italmas” attack drones, as well as “Parody” simulator drones, over Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 138 air targets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The drones attacked from the following directions: Kursk, Oryol, temporarily occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiyske in occupied Crimea. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

13 strike drones were hit in 10 places, and two more suffered debris. The attack is ongoing.