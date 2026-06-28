Epiphany, Giga, Luzan and ADAM. Zelensky awarded a number of Ukrainian figures with state awards

President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded about 200 figures from various fields, including artists, politicians, and athletes, with state awards on the occasion of the Constitution Day of Ukraine.

This is stated in the decree on the presidentʼs website.

The awards were presented to figures for "significant merits in strengthening Ukrainian statehood, courage and dedication shown in protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, significant personal contribution to the development of various spheres of public life, and conscientious performance of professional duty".

Among those whom the president honored with awards are, in particular, famous cultural figures:

singer and composer Stepan Giga — Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, 5th degree (posthumously);

musician, composer and founder of the ADAM band Mykhailo Klymenko — Order of Merit, 3rd degree (posthumously);

actor and TV presenter Andriy Bednyakov — Order of Merit, 3rd degree.

MPs:

Stepan Kubiv — Order of Merit, 1st degree (posthumously);

Yulia Hryshyna and Serhiy Babak — “Honored Worker of Education”;

Denys Maslov — "Honored Lawyer of Ukraine."

Heads of regional military administrations (RMA):

Head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov — Order "For Courage" of the 2nd degree;

Head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov — Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky II degree;

Head of Vinnytsia RMA Natalia Zabolotna — Order of Princess Olha, 2nd degree;

Head of the Kyiv Regional Military State Administration Mykola Kalashnyk — Order of Merit, III degree.

Athletes:

instructor of the regular team of the Ukrainian national kayaking and canoeing team Lyudmila Luzan — Order of Merit, 3rd degree;

Marta Kizymenko, instructor of the Ukrainian national tennis team — Order of Merit, 3rd degree;

Anastasiya Merkushyna, instructor of the Ukrainian national biathlon team — Order of Princess Olha, 1st degree;

Anastasiya Rybachok, instructor of the Ukrainian national kayaking and canoeing team, was awarded the Order of Princess Olha, 1st degree.

Religious figures:

Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine Sergiy Dumenko (Epiphany) and Head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Svyatoslav Shevchuk — Orders of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, 5th degree;

Senior Bishop of the Ukrainian Evangelical Church Oleksandr Zaitsev — Order of Merit, 3rd degree.

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