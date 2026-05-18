The MP Stepan Kubiv has died

An MP of the current convocation of the Verkhovna Rada Stepan Kubiv died at the age of 64.

This was reported in the Verkhovna Rada.

Stepan Kubiv, an MP from the “European Solidarity” party, was a member of the Councilʼs Committee on Economic Development. Prior to the current convocation, he had been an MP for two more terms.

In 2016–2019, he served as First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economic Development and Trade, and in 2014, he headed the National Bank. During the Euromaidan, he was the commandant of the Trade Union Building on Independence Square in Kyiv, which was occupied by protesters.

"This is a great loss for the European Solidarity team. Stepan Kubiv was not only a colleague in parliament, but also a true ally in the struggle for the Ukrainian state, for national memory, for the European future of Ukraine. He went through the Maidans, the difficult years of the war, worked to strengthen the Ukrainian economy and international support for our state. Always principled, calm, responsible and devoted to Ukraine," the EU party wrote.

The cause of the MPʼs death is still unknown.

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