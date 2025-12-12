Ukrainian singer Stepan Giga dies

Peopleʼs Artist of Ukraine, singer Stepan Giga, died at the age of 66.

This was reported by the "Homin" choir.

The information was also confirmed by his team on Instagram.

The singer had been in the hospital since November 19, when his team announced that he had undergone emergency surgery. According to them, his condition was serious.

Giga had concerts scheduled until the end of November — in Korosten, Bila Tserkva, Vasylkiv, Vinnytsia, and Kyiv. The singer was also scheduled to perform in Lviv in December.

Stepan Giga was born in 1959 in the village of Bilky in Transcarpathia. He released his first album in 1995, and in 1998 he received the title of Honored Artist of Ukraine. In 2002 he became a Peopleʼs Artist.

Among his most famous songs are "This Dream", "Yavoryna", and "Gold of the Carpathians".

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.