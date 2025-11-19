Singer Stepan Giga is in hospital in serious condition

Ukrainian singer Stepan Giga is in serious condition in hospital. He underwent surgery.

This was reported on the artistʼs social networks.

Due to the artistʼs illness and "urgent surgery", his upcoming scheduled concerts were canceled.

Gigaʼs page states that the 66-year-old artistʼs condition is serious but stable. He is receiving all necessary medical care, but needs time for recovery and rehabilitation.

Stepan Giga had concerts scheduled until the end of November — in Korosten, Bila Tserkva, Vasylkiv, Vinnytsia, and Kyiv. The singer was also scheduled to perform in Lviv in December.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.