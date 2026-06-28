Ukrainian military strikes railway bridge in Crimea and Russian ammunition depot in the Donetsk region

Ukrainian military struck a railway bridge in occupied Crimea and a Russian ammunition depot in the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region in the Amvrosiivka area.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians used the bridge in the Ichok area to transfer troops and resources for them.

The General Staff also provided details of the attack on June 27. Then Ukrainian missiles hit three workshops of the Titan-Barricades industrial complex in Volgograd. There was a fire and partial destruction in two workshops.

In addition, the General Staff provided more information about the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery, which was attacked by the Defense Forces today. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky this morning.

The enterpriseʼs design capacity is 15 million tons of oil per year. The plant produces automotive gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, and other petroleum products that are important for Russiaʼs military logistics.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.