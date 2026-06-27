Axios: Trump was disappointed with Putin at the G7 summit. He spoke about putting pressure on Russia and refusing Russian demands about Donetsk region

During the G7 summit, held June 15-17 in France, the US President Donald Trump expressed disappointment with Putin and hinted that he might abandon the "Anchorage Agreement".

Axios writes about this, citing two officials.

According to them, after the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska in August 2025, the US agreed to Russiaʼs demands to control the entire Donetsk region under any peace agreement. The US has never officially announced the existence of the agreements.

On June 24, Putinʼs aide Yuri Ushakov, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and his deputy Sergei Ryabkov said that the United States had betrayed the "spirit of Anchorage". After the Alaska meeting, the Russians believed that Washington was ready to support their demand for the Donetsk region. After that, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that there were no agreements in Alaska: the parties voiced proposals but did not reach any agreements, "otherwise the war would have been over by now".

One source told Axios that Trump talked about putting pressure on Russia at the G7 summit, but other leaders donʼt believe he will actually do anything about it.