Russia has accused the United States of failing to fulfill the "agreements" that Moscow said were reached between Putin and US President Donald Trump at a summit in Alaska last August.

Reuters writes about this.

Since Trump began trying to end the war in Ukraine last year, the Kremlin has repeatedly thanked him for his efforts. After the Alaska summit, the Russian side often mentioned the “spirit of Anchorage”.

Analysts believe that this refers to Moscow’s belief that Trump is sympathetic to its key demand: that Ukraine give up all of Donbas in exchange for a freeze on the front line in other areas.

The US did not clarify whether the parties reached any specific agreements at the time. Many allies also doubted that Trump had achieved anything by giving Putin a warm welcome.

However, just a month after the summit, Trump, in his typical style, changed his rhetoric and suggested that Ukraine could return all the territories seized by Russia. After that, Moscow began to openly express disappointment.

In three days, three senior Russian officials immediately stated, without providing details, that Washington had not fulfilled its obligations.

On June 21, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov stated that only one side remained committed to the agreements reached, while the other, "as it now turns out, was unable to fully fulfill its part".

On June 23, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggested that the summit could have been an American "trick to buy time to rearm the Kyiv regime".

His deputy Sergei Ryabkov also accused the US of moving away from the "fundamental agreements" reached in Alaska. At the same time, he said, the dialogue with Washington would continue.

In addition, according to Ryabkov, the US policy is increasingly approaching the "most ardent anti-Russian approaches" pursued by Washingtonʼs closest European allies, the United Kingdom and France.

On August 15, Trump and Putin held a summit in Anchorage, Alaska. It was their first meeting since Donald Trump became US president for a second time in January 2025. The summit ended without any official statements about specific agreements or a ceasefire.

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