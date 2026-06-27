Seven civilians returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity

Seven civilians who were in Russian captivity were returned to Ukraine — they were illegally detained in 2022.

This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

These are Ukrainians aged 35 to 66. They were illegally detained during the occupation of Mariupol, Kyiv (Buchanan district), Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk regions.

One of them was kidnapped by the Russians from his home because his sons serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the other was kidnapped on his way to work on the first day of the full-scale invasion.

Also among those released is a volunteer who joined the "Tyraʼs Angels" brigade in Mariupol in 2022. At that time, Tyra, who had been returned earlier, was detained with him.

Yesterday,160 Ukrainian soldiers returned home from Russian captivity in an exchange. All of them had been in captivity since 2022. The youngest released soldier was 26 years old. The oldest was 66.

Many of those returned were senior officers. In total, 58 officers were returned during this exchange, as well as 115 defenders of Mariupol.

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