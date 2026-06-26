160 Ukrainian soldiers returned to Ukraine from captivity

160 Ukrainian servicemen returned home from Russian captivity in the exchange. All had been in captivity since 2022. The youngest released serviceman was 26 years old. The oldest was 66.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Among those released are servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, the National Guard, and border guards. They defended Ukraine in Mariupol and “Azovstal”, in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy directions.

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Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that the returnees were members of motorized infantry, assault, airborne, airmobile, rifle, artillery, aviation troops, and marines.

Many of the returnees are senior officers. In total, 58 officers were returned during this exchange, as well as 115 defenders of Mariupol, the Coordination Headquarters reported. There are also seven servicemen at home who will celebrate their birthdays in June, and two of the returnees had their birthdays two days ago.

This is the 76th exchange of prisoners of war. In total, the Coordination Headquarters has returned 9,606 military and civilians from captivity. The previous exchange was on June 5, when 185 military and one civilian returned from captivity.

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